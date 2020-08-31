Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

262,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

GL320|NAVI|REARCAM|DUAL DVD|RUNNING BOARDS

GL320|NAVI|REARCAM|DUAL DVD|RUNNING BOARDS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

262,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5828270
  • Stock #: 495412
  • VIN: 4JGBF25E49A495412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL!: VIN# 4JGBF25E49A495412, BLUETEC DIESEL, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL DVD, DUAL SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH (up to 10 PHONES), VOICE RECOGNITION, IPhone/IPod Integration, Pwr. Sunroof, 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Black on Black, SD Card Reader, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, CD Changer, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Vehicle, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

