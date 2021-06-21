Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

196,000 KM

$9,960

+ tax & licensing
$9,960

+ taxes & licensing

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,960

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462412
  • VIN: 4JGBB25E09A526862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Call today and buy with confidence. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured, Stop by our dealership or give us a call. For more information or to book a test drive for this vehicle go to our website @ www.carsolutionscanada.com

 

 

 

Car Solutions Canada Inc. is family owned and operated. We pride ourselves in our no pressure environment and are eager to share our knowledge and enthusiasm to make your car shopping experience comfortable and fun. We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. Our financing experts offer competitive simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, regardless of your financial status. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase.

 

 

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.

Vehicle inspection: Before showcasing our vehicles, we have them inspected to meet high standards and customer expectations. Vehicles are thoroughly detailed inside and out.

 

 

 

Key policy: Most of our vehicle come with two keys, however in some cases only one and as a result dealer is not responsible for two keys.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more!

 

 

 

PRICE EXCLUDES ALL APPLICABLE TAXES AND LICENCING INCLUDING A $10.00 OMVIC FEE...WE TAKE OUR COSTUMER SAFTEY AND THE QUALITY OF OUR VEHICLES VERY SERIOUSLY, AS A RESULT EACH VEHICLE IS PRE INSPCTED AND FULLY DETAILED BEFORE IT IS PUT UP FOR SALE. OUR COMPREHENSIVE SAFTEY INSPECTION PACKAGE TO CERTIFY ALL VEHILCES IS AVAILABE FOR $699.00 THAT INCLUDES ALL SAFTEY WORK REQUIRED, A SAFTEY CERTIFECATE ALONG WITH A 1 MONTH DEALER GURANTEE ON ALL SAFTEY ITEMS. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO PURCHASE OUR SAFTEY PACKAGE THE VEHICLE MAY BE PURCHASED AS-IS AND AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS WE MUST WRITE THAT THE VEHILCE IS NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT DRIVABLE IF PURCHASED AS-IS.

 

 

 


Again, we are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

 

 

 

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

 

 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

 

 

 

 

***BLUETECH DIESEL***Nice clean SUV and loaded with top quality Mercedes-Benz luxury options including: Navigation, back up camera, all wheel drive, Bluetooth, leather, heated seats, sunroof , automatic power trunk and more. Incredible SUV, as-is special a must see.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

