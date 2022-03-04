Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

6,893 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

SL65 AMG Black Series, 670HP, BITURBO V12, CARBON

2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL65 AMG Black Series, 670HP, BITURBO V12, CARBON

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,893KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Exclusive Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 6,893 KM

2009 MERCEDES-BENZ SL65 AMG BLACK SERIES | 6.0L BITURBO V12 | 670HP | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | WIDE CARBON FIBRE COMPOSITE BODY PANELS | HIGH GLOSS CARBON FIBRE TRIM | AMG WHEELS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | PARKTRONIC | MEMORY SEATS | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | BOSE DISC PLAYER | COLLECTORS CAR | LOW KM | IMMACULATE CONDITION | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series is another German engineering masterpiece.







This SL65 AMG Black Series features a Black exterior colour with a plethora of aerodynamic carbon fibre composite (CFRP) body panels that make the Black Series the special machine that it is. It also features a fixed roof made from the same lightweight material, with an integrated rollbar for increased structural rigidity and a lower centre of gravity. To add to the aggressive aerodynamic body panels, the Black Series features a concealed CFRP rear spoiler that will raise at speeds over 120 km/h, while a wider front apron incorporates new carbon splitters to direct airflow in an optimal manner, and a carbon diffuser is tucked between the outlets of the sports exhaust system for an aggressive appearance. There is no denying that upon first glance, the SL65 AMG Black Series is as sinister as it gets and assures itself as a force to be reckoned with. This car is AGGRESSIVE, and it gets even better when you have a look under the hood.







The SL65 AMG Black Series is powered by a monster AMG Performance Studio tuned 6.0-litre BITURBO V12 that puts down 670 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed AMG Speedshift Plus automatic transmission. The hand-built engine features larger turbochargers and a new AMG Sport Exhaust that provide the additional power that propels this car to run a gut-twisting 3.9 second 0-100 km/h sprint and 320 km/h top speed.







The Black Series receives an all-Black interior featuring Nappa leather and Alcantara-wrapped sport seats with AMG-embossed headrests, and a smaller diameter, flat-bottom steering wheel in perforated leather. Silver-coloured aluminum shift paddles, carbon-fibre center console trim, a carbon-fibre inlaid gear lever, carbon door panels, white gauge faces with LED shift lights, and Alcantara lining on the roof, A-, and C-pillars round out the special touches.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Passenger Seat
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Radio: AM/FM
LEATHER
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
DVD AUDIO
auto off
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
12
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Panoramic
range
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Satellite communications: TeleAid
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Convertible rear window: glass
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front headrests: 2
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Taillights: LED rear center
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Additional key: removable valet
Interior accents: carbon fiber
Wheel spokes: 5
Axle ratio: 2.65
Rear brake width: 1.02
Hard drive: 40GB
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
reclining
maintenance due
speed sensitive
remote operation
auto on
remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

