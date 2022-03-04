$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL65 AMG Black Series, 670HP, BITURBO V12, CARBON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8475132
- Stock #: PC8072
- VIN: WDBSK79F59F158216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Exclusive Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8072
- Mileage 6,893 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 MERCEDES-BENZ SL65 AMG BLACK SERIES | 6.0L BITURBO V12 | 670HP | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | WIDE CARBON FIBRE COMPOSITE BODY PANELS | HIGH GLOSS CARBON FIBRE TRIM | AMG WHEELS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | PARKTRONIC | MEMORY SEATS | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | BOSE DISC PLAYER | COLLECTORS CAR | LOW KM | IMMACULATE CONDITION | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series is another German engineering masterpiece.
This SL65 AMG Black Series features a Black exterior colour with a plethora of aerodynamic carbon fibre composite (CFRP) body panels that make the Black Series the special machine that it is. It also features a fixed roof made from the same lightweight material, with an integrated rollbar for increased structural rigidity and a lower centre of gravity. To add to the aggressive aerodynamic body panels, the Black Series features a concealed CFRP rear spoiler that will raise at speeds over 120 km/h, while a wider front apron incorporates new carbon splitters to direct airflow in an optimal manner, and a carbon diffuser is tucked between the outlets of the sports exhaust system for an aggressive appearance. There is no denying that upon first glance, the SL65 AMG Black Series is as sinister as it gets and assures itself as a force to be reckoned with. This car is AGGRESSIVE, and it gets even better when you have a look under the hood.
The SL65 AMG Black Series is powered by a monster AMG Performance Studio tuned 6.0-litre BITURBO V12 that puts down 670 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed AMG Speedshift Plus automatic transmission. The hand-built engine features larger turbochargers and a new AMG Sport Exhaust that provide the additional power that propels this car to run a gut-twisting 3.9 second 0-100 km/h sprint and 320 km/h top speed.
The Black Series receives an all-Black interior featuring Nappa leather and Alcantara-wrapped sport seats with AMG-embossed headrests, and a smaller diameter, flat-bottom steering wheel in perforated leather. Silver-coloured aluminum shift paddles, carbon-fibre center console trim, a carbon-fibre inlaid gear lever, carbon door panels, white gauge faces with LED shift lights, and Alcantara lining on the roof, A-, and C-pillars round out the special touches.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.