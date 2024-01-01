Menu
2009 MINI Cooper

79,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 MINI Cooper

JOHN COOPER WORKS|6 SPEED MANUAL

2009 MINI Cooper

JOHN COOPER WORKS|6 SPEED MANUAL

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWMF93579TF96845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Two Tone (Black/Red)
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWMF93579TF96845, JOHN COOPER WORKS, TURBO, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, Heated Seats, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CD/MP3 Player/FM/AM, Air Conditioning, CD Changer, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Stability Ctrl., Traction Ctrl., 4-wheel ABS,  Pwr.Windows/Doors/Locks, Pwr. Heated Mirrors, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Keyless Entry, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2009 MINI Cooper