$16,900+ tax & licensing
2009 MINI Cooper
JOHN COOPER WORKS|6 SPEED MANUAL
2009 MINI Cooper
JOHN COOPER WORKS|6 SPEED MANUAL
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Two Tone (Black/Red)
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWMF93579TF96845, JOHN COOPER WORKS, TURBO, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, Heated Seats, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CD/MP3 Player/FM/AM, Air Conditioning, CD Changer, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Stability Ctrl., Traction Ctrl., 4-wheel ABS, Pwr.Windows/Doors/Locks, Pwr. Heated Mirrors, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Keyless Entry, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371