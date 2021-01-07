Menu
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

149,072 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selected Fine Cars

416-698-0162

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,072KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6445173
  Stock #: 10242
  VIN: JA3AU26U99U606562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl (Black)
  • Interior Colour Black (47X)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10242
  • Mileage 149,072 KM

Vehicle Description

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***

Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE ACQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags w/occupant seat position sensors
Front side impact airbags
Front/rear side impact head protection curtain airbags
3-point safety belts & head rests for all positions
Front Wheel Drive
2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
Tilt Steering Column
Compact Spare Tire
Carpeted floor mats
(2) front cup holders
Driver seatback pocket
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Rear coat hook
Auto-off halogen headlights
Centre floor console box
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Anti-theft security alarm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Centre mounted roof antenna
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
P205/60R16 all-season tires
Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
Air conditioning w/rear heater ducts
Micron air filtration
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Front grille w/chrome accent
Rear seat LATCH system for child safety seats
Colour-keyed folding pwr mirrors
16" Alloy Wheels
Rear window defroster w/timer
ashtray
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Colour-keyed door handles
Front air dam
Rear heater ducts
trunk light
Front map lights
Side Marker Lights
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes
Green laminated windshield
Remote trunk & fuel lid release
Low centre storage in instrument panel
Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable assist handles
Interior trunk lid release handle
Active front seat structure
8-KPH front bumper
Front pedestrian impact crumple zone
Lower side air dams
Dual 12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger sun visor
Key cylinder illumination
Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
RISE body construction
Large rear wing spoiler
Bluetooth ready pre-wire switch
60/40 split high-back rear seat w/centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints
Dark silver painted instrument panel, front door accents
Instrumentation-inc: analogue tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/silver accent, cruise controls
Multi-information LCD display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down, safety function
Exhaust finisher

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

