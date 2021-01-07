2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Driver Knee Airbag Child safety rear door locks Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags w/occupant seat position sensors Front side impact airbags Front/rear side impact head protection curtain airbags 3-point safety belts & head rests for all positions Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine Convenience Tilt Steering Column Compact Spare Tire Carpeted floor mats (2) front cup holders Driver seatback pocket Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers Rear coat hook Auto-off halogen headlights Centre floor console box Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Anti-theft security alarm Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Centre mounted roof antenna Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Exterior P205/60R16 all-season tires Tire pressure monitor (TPMS) Comfort Air conditioning w/rear heater ducts Micron air filtration Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers Front grille w/chrome accent Seating Rear seat LATCH system for child safety seats Power Options Colour-keyed folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features 16" Alloy Wheels Rear window defroster w/timer ashtray Front/rear stabilizer bar Colour-keyed door handles Front air dam Rear heater ducts trunk light Front map lights Side Marker Lights Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes Green laminated windshield Remote trunk & fuel lid release Low centre storage in instrument panel Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders (4) retractable assist handles Interior trunk lid release handle Active front seat structure 8-KPH front bumper Front pedestrian impact crumple zone Lower side air dams Dual 12V pwr outlets Driver & front passenger sun visor Key cylinder illumination Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners RISE body construction Large rear wing spoiler Bluetooth ready pre-wire switch 60/40 split high-back rear seat w/centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints Dark silver painted instrument panel, front door accents Instrumentation-inc: analogue tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/silver accent, cruise controls Multi-information LCD display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down, safety function Exhaust finisher

