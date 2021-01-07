2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags w/occupant seat position sensors
Front side impact airbags
Front/rear side impact head protection curtain airbags
3-point safety belts & head rests for all positions
2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Auto-off halogen headlights
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Anti-theft security alarm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Centre mounted roof antenna
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
P205/60R16 all-season tires
Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
Air conditioning w/rear heater ducts
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Front grille w/chrome accent
Rear seat LATCH system for child safety seats
Colour-keyed folding pwr mirrors
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Colour-keyed door handles
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes
Green laminated windshield
Remote trunk & fuel lid release
Low centre storage in instrument panel
Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable assist handles
Interior trunk lid release handle
Active front seat structure
Front pedestrian impact crumple zone
Driver & front passenger sun visor
Key cylinder illumination
Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
Bluetooth ready pre-wire switch
60/40 split high-back rear seat w/centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints
Dark silver painted instrument panel, front door accents
Instrumentation-inc: analogue tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/silver accent, cruise controls
Multi-information LCD display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down, safety function
