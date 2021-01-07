Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Frontier

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Frontier

2009 Nissan Frontier

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Frontier

SE

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6422893
  • Stock #: T-518
  • VIN: 1N6AD09W69C414313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Life is a Journey, Enjoy the Ride in your new Nissan Frontier Crew Cab 4door 4X4 Long Wheel Base Long box in excellent fully certified condition. Features include, the Powerfull bullet proof 4.0L V6 engine Automatic Transmision electronic on the fly 4X4 differential, 4 Brand new all season tires, Brand new brakes all around, running boards hood gaurd+++ Plus so much more to keep you trucking all year long with a piece of mind. 

ALL IN PRICED no extra fees only $9995 plus HST and your licensing fee. 

Please contact us Today for availability and to book your next Road Test. 

Tel: 416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO

VISIT US ON-LINE: TOPTENAUTO.ca

Top Ten Auto Trusted since 1998

 

Vehicle Features

PREOWNED CERTIFIED- IMPORT 4X4 CrewCab PICKUP-TRUCK
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Ten Auto

2008 Dodge Charger A...
 215,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima A...
 136,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Commander ...
 199,500 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-5559

Quick Links
Directions Inventory