$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2009 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Location

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

  • 220,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5263055
  • VIN: 1N4AA51E29C802561
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

 

WHAT DO YOU GET? 

 

-3.5L V6 Engine

 

-Leather 

 

-SUNROOF

 

-Continuously Variable Transmission

 

-Front Wheel Drive

 

-Intelligent Key

 

-Push Button Start 

 

-Panoramic Sunroof

 

-Tilt and Telescoping Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

 

-Multifunctioning Steering Wheel

 

-BOSE Audio System

 

-18" Alloy Wheels

 

-Heated Seats

 

-Power Sunroof

 

-Bluetooth

 

-USB and AUX input

 

-LED tailights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STANDARD OPTIONS:  Dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, fog lights, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, trip computer, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, auto up/down front windows, cruise control, speed-sensitive variable intermittent wipers, eight-way driver and four-way passenger power-adjustable heated leather seats, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, cargo net, six-CD/MP3, security system and tire pressure monitoring system.

 

 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 

 

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

 

 

 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?

 

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

 

 

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

 

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

 

On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

 

 

 

CONTACT US: 

 

TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619

 

ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6

 

EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

 

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

 

 

 

 

 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.   

 

 

 

 

HOURS OF OPERATION:

 

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm 

 

OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

