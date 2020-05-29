2009 Nissan Murano

+ taxes & licensing
Top of the line LE trim, all-wheel drive, Automatic, 183 000km, HID headlights, fog lights, 20-inch wheels with all-season tires, heated mirrors, power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, power-adjustable heated leather seats front and rear, power lift gates, dual sunroof, climate control, auto-sensing windshield wipers, power tilt/telescoping steering, keyless entry and ignition, rear-view camera with a 7-inch display, an 11-speaker Bose audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and secondary audiohard-drive-based navigation system and 9.3GB ‘music server’ (onto which you can copy your MP3 files), cruise controls on the steering wheel, very clean in and out, comes fully certified, hst is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com OMVIC Registered Dealership since 2002 Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
