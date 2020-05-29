Menu
Account
Sign In
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Murano

LE

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Contact Seller

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5049861
  • VIN: JN8AZ18W09W116080
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Top of the line LE trim, all-wheel drive, Automatic, 183 000km, HID headlights, fog lights, 20-inch wheels with all-season tires, heated mirrors, power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, power-adjustable heated leather seats front and rear, power lift gates, dual sunroof, climate control, auto-sensing windshield wipers, power tilt/telescoping steering, keyless entry and ignition, rear-view camera with a 7-inch display, an 11-speaker Bose audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and secondary audiohard-drive-based navigation system and 9.3GB ‘music server’ (onto which you can copy your MP3 files), cruise controls on the steering wheel, very clean in and out, comes fully certified, hst is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com OMVIC Registered Dealership since 2002 Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Polo Auto Sales

2007 Kia Sportage LX...
 204,000 KM
$3,250 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Odyssey T...
 220,000 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Explorer S...
 281,000 KM
$4,450 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Call Dealer

416-566-XXXX

(click to show)

416-566-4564

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory