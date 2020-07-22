Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

258,309 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selected Fine Cars

416-698-0162

2009 Nissan Rogue

2009 Nissan Rogue

S

2009 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

258,309KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5513355
  Stock #: 10220
  VIN: JN8AS58T99W054020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony (Black)
  • Interior Colour Black (G)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10220
  • Mileage 258,309 KM

Vehicle Description

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***

Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE ACQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
dual front/rear cupholders
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Halogen Headlights
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Anti-Theft System
Child safety rear door locks
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Independent strut front suspension
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Colour-keyed grille
60/40 split fold-down rear seats
SPLASH GUARDS
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed door handles
Immobilizer key system
UV-reducing solar glass
Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers
Air conditioning w/micro filter
Front/rear passenger assist grips
T155/90D16 temporary spare tire
Colour-keyed heated pwr manual-folding mirrors
Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
Front passenger seatback pocket & retractable seatback multi-purpose hook
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down
(1) 12-volt pwr outlet
Trunk underfloor tray
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (4) speakers
Centre console-inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder, pen & notebook holder
Illumination-inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light
Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system-inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
Front bucket seats-inc: 4-way manual adjustments, active head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

