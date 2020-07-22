2009 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Variable intermittent windshield wipers dual front/rear cupholders Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Halogen Headlights P215/70R16 all-season tires Safety Anti-Theft System Child safety rear door locks Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Independent strut front suspension Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers Colour-keyed grille Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seats

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Front/rear stabilizer bars Colour-keyed door handles Immobilizer key system UV-reducing solar glass Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers Air conditioning w/micro filter Front/rear passenger assist grips T155/90D16 temporary spare tire Colour-keyed heated pwr manual-folding mirrors Intermittent/continuous rear wiper Front passenger seatback pocket & retractable seatback multi-purpose hook Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down (1) 12-volt pwr outlet Trunk underfloor tray Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine Continuously variable transmission (CVT) AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (4) speakers Centre console-inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder, pen & notebook holder Illumination-inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering 3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system-inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners Front bucket seats-inc: 4-way manual adjustments, active head restraints

