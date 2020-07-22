2009 Nissan Rogue

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
dual front/rear cupholders
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Child safety rear door locks
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Independent strut front suspension
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
60/40 split fold-down rear seats
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed door handles
Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers
Air conditioning w/micro filter
Front/rear passenger assist grips
T155/90D16 temporary spare tire
Colour-keyed heated pwr manual-folding mirrors
Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
Front passenger seatback pocket & retractable seatback multi-purpose hook
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (4) speakers
Centre console-inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder, pen & notebook holder
Illumination-inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light
Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system-inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
Front bucket seats-inc: 4-way manual adjustments, active head restraints
