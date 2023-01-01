$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-627-5600
2009 Nissan Rogue
SL/AUTO/CAMERA/SUNROOF/BLUETOOTH/CERTIFIED/4CYL
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9570484
- VIN: JN8AS58T09W053189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,883 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 NISSAN ROGUE SL AUTOMATIC WITH NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF FULLY LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER ELECTRICAL SEATS POWER TRUNK RELEASE ALLOY WHEELS CRUISE CONTROL TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM STABILITY CONTROL BRAKE ASSIST TRACTION CONTROL HEATED MIRRORS COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! ***
Phone Number : 647 627 56 00
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!!
Trade-ins welcome!!!
Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays)
lets do this auto sales inc.
647 627 56 00
www.letsdothisautosales.ca
Address:
485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.