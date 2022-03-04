Menu
2009 Nissan Sentra

107,386 KM

Details Description Features

$6,388

+ tax & licensing
$6,388

+ taxes & licensing

Great Car Inc.

416-831-4424

2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sedan AUTOMATIC CERTIFIED 4 CYLINDER

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sedan AUTOMATIC CERTIFIED 4 CYLINDER

Location

Great Car Inc.

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

416-831-4424

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,388

+ taxes & licensing

107,386KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8471871
  • Stock #: 2023
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E79L637868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2023
  • Mileage 107,386 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT ON GAS,  GREAT PRICE! COMES CERTIFIED, FREE OIL CHANGE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, , RELIABLE CAR,  VERY LOW MILEAGE


++NO ADMIN FEE, NO CERTIFICATION FEE, CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE++, 


FINANCING AVAILABLE, FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT, 


LOCATED AT 383 BERING AVENUE IN ETOBICOKE, TORONTO


PLEASE CALL OR SEND TEXT MESSAGE TO 416 831 4424 TO MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE, 


FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THIS ONE, GO TO WWW.GREATCARR.CA, 


TAX (HST) AND LICENSING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS, 


 ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, UCDA MEMBER SINCE 2002

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

