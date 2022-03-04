$6,388+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-831-4424
2009 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sedan AUTOMATIC CERTIFIED 4 CYLINDER
Location
Great Car Inc.
383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1
416-831-4424
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,388
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8471871
- Stock #: 2023
- VIN: 3N1AB61E79L637868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2023
- Mileage 107,386 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT ON GAS, GREAT PRICE! COMES CERTIFIED, FREE OIL CHANGE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, , RELIABLE CAR, VERY LOW MILEAGE
++NO ADMIN FEE, NO CERTIFICATION FEE, CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE++,
FINANCING AVAILABLE, FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT,
LOCATED AT 383 BERING AVENUE IN ETOBICOKE, TORONTO
PLEASE CALL OR SEND TEXT MESSAGE TO 416 831 4424 TO MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE,
FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THIS ONE, GO TO WWW.GREATCARR.CA,
TAX (HST) AND LICENSING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS,
ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, UCDA MEMBER SINCE 2002
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Great Car Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Great Car Inc.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.