2009 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.