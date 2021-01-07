Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,480

+ tax & licensing
$3,480

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

S,120KM,6SPD,ALLOYS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

2009 Nissan Versa

S,120KM,6SPD,ALLOYS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,480

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6489415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

safety with 3years warranty on engine &transmission included,36000km,$600per claim included,car fax verified,$3480,+hst &licensing,416)565-8644 for inquiries &test drive please call before viiting.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

