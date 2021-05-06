Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

120,000 KM

$3,100

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

6SPD,ALLOYS,(SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY EXTRA$490

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7122442
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E59L358677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence, UCDA and OMVIC Member! Car Fax report available

(extra $490 safety package with 3years warranty on engine &transmission,36000km,36months,$600per claim available,car fax verified,$3100,+hst &licensing,for inquiries please call 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

