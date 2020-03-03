Menu
2009 Pontiac G3

Wave SE

2009 Pontiac G3

Wave SE

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,036KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4718202
  • Stock #: 10059
  • VIN: KL2TX65E89B356362
Exterior Colour
Summit White (White)
Interior Colour
Graphite (81B)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***
Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE AQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Rear seat heating ducts
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 4-speed automatic transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Roof-mounted antenna
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
  • Child security rear door locks
  • Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters
  • LATCH (Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children)
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Convenience
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
  • Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
  • Centre console pwr outlet
  • Rear wiper w/washer
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer
Additional Features
  • 3.94 Axle Ratio
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Shopping bag hooks
  • Seatback pockets
  • Dual visor mirrors
  • Windshield top band tint
  • Manual remote release fuel door opener
  • Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
  • Rearview mirror w/tilt
  • Oil pan heater
  • Front McPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension
  • HD stainless steel exhaust system
  • Front variable intermittent wipers
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • 1.6L DOHC MFI ECOTEC 4-CYL ENGINE
  • Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system
  • 14" steel wheels w/bolt-on covers
  • 60/40 split flip & fold rear seat w/outboard height adjustable headrests
  • Trim w/silver painted accents & charcoal interior
  • Assist grips -inc: front passenger, rear right & left
  • Electronic warning system -inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
  • Deluxe instrument panel -inc: analog instrumentation, tachometer
  • Electronic cruise control -inc: resume speed, acceleration & coast functions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

