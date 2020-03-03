2009 Pontiac G3

- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Rear seat heating ducts
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- 4-speed automatic transmission
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Digital clock
- Roof-mounted antenna
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
- Child security rear door locks
- Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters
- LATCH (Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children)
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
- Convenience
-
- Rear window defogger w/timer
- Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
- Centre console pwr outlet
- Rear wiper w/washer
- Security
-
- Additional Features
-
- 3.94 Axle Ratio
- Colour-keyed bumpers
- Colour-keyed door handles
- Shopping bag hooks
- Seatback pockets
- Dual visor mirrors
- Windshield top band tint
- Manual remote release fuel door opener
- Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
- Rearview mirror w/tilt
- Oil pan heater
- Front McPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension
- HD stainless steel exhaust system
- Front variable intermittent wipers
- Oil life monitoring system
- 1.6L DOHC MFI ECOTEC 4-CYL ENGINE
- Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system
- 14" steel wheels w/bolt-on covers
- 60/40 split flip & fold rear seat w/outboard height adjustable headrests
- Trim w/silver painted accents & charcoal interior
- Assist grips -inc: front passenger, rear right & left
- Electronic warning system -inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
- Deluxe instrument panel -inc: analog instrumentation, tachometer
- Electronic cruise control -inc: resume speed, acceleration & coast functions
