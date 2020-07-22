Menu
2009 Pontiac Montana

210,000 KM

Details Description

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5476263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 passenger, power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac, key less, alarm, no rust, drives very good, new car trade, No Accidents!

Maple C Cars Ltd

90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

info@mapleccars.ca

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

