2009 Pontiac Montana

163,000 KM

Details

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Easy Way Auto Services

647-861-5543

2009 Pontiac Montana

2009 Pontiac Montana

SV^

2009 Pontiac Montana

SV^

Location

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6200952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,
NO Accidents (CarFax available upon request via email)
One owner

Free registration, HST extra.

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!
WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.
The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.
Financing Available.

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!
647-402-6206

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easy Way Auto Services

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

