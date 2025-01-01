$5,495+ taxes & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5Y2SP67819Z477967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 9356
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group and more.
LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
