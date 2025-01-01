Menu
<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group and more. </p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2009 Pontiac Vibe

221,000 KM

Details Description

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe

Base

12570041

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5Y2SP67819Z477967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9356
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group and more.

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-7878

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2009 Pontiac Vibe