2009 Porsche Cayman

98,698 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

S, 320HP, BOSE, CHRONO PACKAGE, PDK, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7734054
  • Stock #: PC7461
  • VIN: WP0AB29839U780150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7461
  • Mileage 98,698 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 PORSCHE CAYMAN S | 3.4L H6 | 320HP | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | CHRONO PACKAGE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PDK TRANSMISSION | SPORT/SPORT PLUS | REAR SPOILER | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | BLUETOOTH | PORSCHE STABILITY MANAGMEMENT | POWER WINDOWS | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER BUCKET SEATS | PORSCHE CREST ON HEADREST | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Cayman S remains a delight to drive and is one of the few cars that really can deliver complete driving bliss.The Cayman S features a 3.4-liter boxer-4 that makes 320 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque along with Porsche's seven-speed PDK dual-clutch. The Cayman S does 0-60MPH in 5.2 seconds. This Cayman comes in a Carrera White Exterior color and a Brown Interior color with Alcantara.







Cayman standard features include Alcantara-center bucket seats, manual climate control, power windows/locks/heated mirrors, AM/FM/CD stereo, cruise control, trip computer, leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, anti-theft immobilizer, and active rear spoiler.The Porsche Cayman leaves other sports cars chasing intangibles. It responds to driver inputs in the same manner as a race car but it doesn't bounce over bumps or wear you out with an oppressive ride. It is comfortable, nicely finished, entirely livable in traffic and will accommodate your need for modern conveniences.







Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, side thorax airbags and side head airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Trip Odometer
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front air conditioning
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
door pockets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Steel body panels
Headlight cleaners
4
Radio: AM/FM
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
In-Dash CD: single disc
Taillights: adaptive
Dash trim: leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Antenna type: element
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Total speakers: 9
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Watts: 235
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Wheel locks: front and rear
Interior accents: aluminum
Tire type: summer performance
Run flat tires: puncture sealing compound with electric compressor
Cargo cover: hard
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Parking brake trim: leather
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Integrated
Front brake diameter: 12.5
Rear struts: MacPherson
Mid-mounted engine
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Cornering
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
organizer
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
passenger switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

