+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2009 PORSCHE CAYMAN S | 3.4L H6 | 320HP | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | CHRONO PACKAGE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PDK TRANSMISSION | SPORT/SPORT PLUS | REAR SPOILER | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | BLUETOOTH | PORSCHE STABILITY MANAGMEMENT | POWER WINDOWS | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER BUCKET SEATS | PORSCHE CREST ON HEADREST | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Cayman S remains a delight to drive and is one of the few cars that really can deliver complete driving bliss.The Cayman S features a 3.4-liter boxer-4 that makes 320 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque along with Porsche's seven-speed PDK dual-clutch. The Cayman S does 0-60MPH in 5.2 seconds. This Cayman comes in a Carrera White Exterior color and a Brown Interior color with Alcantara.
Cayman standard features include Alcantara-center bucket seats, manual climate control, power windows/locks/heated mirrors, AM/FM/CD stereo, cruise control, trip computer, leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, anti-theft immobilizer, and active rear spoiler.The Porsche Cayman leaves other sports cars chasing intangibles. It responds to driver inputs in the same manner as a race car but it doesn't bounce over bumps or wear you out with an oppressive ride. It is comfortable, nicely finished, entirely livable in traffic and will accommodate your need for modern conveniences.
Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, side thorax airbags and side head airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4