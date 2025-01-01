Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEK31X49K227787, PASSION, CONVERTIBLE, POWER TOP,  PASSION, ALLOY WHEELS, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Grey on Grey, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, CD/MP3 Player/Tuner, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ABS, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2009 Smart fortwo cabriolet

178,000 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Smart fortwo cabriolet

CABRIO | PASSION | ALLOY WHEELS | POWER TOP

12574082

2009 Smart fortwo cabriolet

CABRIO | PASSION | ALLOY WHEELS | POWER TOP

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEEK31X49K227787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEK31X49K227787, PASSION, CONVERTIBLE, POWER TOP,  PASSION, ALLOY WHEELS, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Grey on Grey, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, CD/MP3 Player/Tuner, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ABS, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2009 Smart fortwo cabriolet