Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JF1GR89659L822000, AWD, TURBO, NAVIGATION, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player/WAMA/RDS/AUX, Automatic Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Bluetooth Cntrls., 18-Inch Alloys, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, 4-Wheel ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Tinted Glass, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2009 Subaru Impreza

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Subaru Impreza

WRX | STI | AWD | NAVI | SPOILER | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Impreza

WRX | STI | AWD | NAVI | SPOILER | SUNROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1722856250
  2. 1722856252
  3. 1722856255
  4. 1722856257
  5. 1722856263
  6. 1722856268
  7. 1722856274
  8. 1722856283
  9. 1722856290
  10. 1722856295
  11. 1722856301
  12. 1722856306
  13. 1722856311
  14. 1722856315
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GR89659L822000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JF1GR89659L822000, AWD, TURBO, NAVIGATION, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player/WAMA/RDS/AUX, Automatic Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Bluetooth Cntrls., 18-Inch Alloys, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, 4-Wheel ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Tinted Glass, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T|VORSPUNG|S LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Audi Q7 3.0T|VORSPUNG|S LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF 260,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle TURBO|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Volkswagen Beetle TURBO|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS 118,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring CABRIO | TOURING | PWR TOP | ALLOYS | AUTOMATIC for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Chrysler Sebring CABRIO | TOURING | PWR TOP | ALLOYS | AUTOMATIC 113,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2009 Subaru Impreza