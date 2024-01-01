$21,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Impreza
WRX | STI | AWD | NAVI | SPOILER | SUNROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JF1GR89659L822000, AWD, TURBO, NAVIGATION, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player/WAMA/RDS/AUX, Automatic Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Bluetooth Cntrls., 18-Inch Alloys, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, 4-Wheel ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Tinted Glass, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
+ taxes & licensing
