2009 Subaru Legacy

134,768 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8420909
  • Stock #: N81750A
  • VIN: 4S3BP616597300079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N81750A
  • Mileage 134,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

