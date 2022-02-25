$CALL+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2009 Subaru Legacy
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
134,768KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8420909
- Stock #: N81750A
- VIN: 4S3BP616597300079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,768 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
