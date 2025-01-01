2009 Suzuki SX4

Menu
Details Description

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
13202009

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2YB413296206028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS2YB413296206028, AWD, ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RACK, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ABS Traction Ctrl., Orange on Dark Grey, Front Arm Rests, Cruise Ctrl., Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Dual Air bags, AUX/CD Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., CARFAX Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

 

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

 Our Price Includes:

 

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

 2.Administration Fee.

 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

 5.OMVIC Fee.

 

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

