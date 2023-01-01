2009 Toyota Camry

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10141152

10141152 Stock #: 9239

9239 VIN: 4T1BE46K49U372145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 9239

Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.