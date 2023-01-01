Menu
2009 Toyota Camry

226,000 KM

$7,995

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

LE

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

226,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10141152
  • Stock #: 9239
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K49U372145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival. trade in from Toyota dealer in good condition, no rust equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission and more, a/c, power group and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

