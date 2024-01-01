Menu
<p>LE! SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! VERY GOOD</p><p>BODY! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA CAMRY, GOES FOREVER</p><p>AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE </p><p>PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM  </p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2009 Toyota Camry

276,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
VIN 4T1BE46K19U381711

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0018
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

LE! SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! VERY GOOD

BODY! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA CAMRY, "GOES FOREVER"

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE 

PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM  

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

