$7,000+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Base
2009 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Base
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
250,466KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BB46KX9U074742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2207
- Mileage 250,466 KM
Vehicle Description
250K KM, HYRBID, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CLEAN CarFax, very fuel efficient I4 and HYBRID system (5.7, 5.7 L/100km City, HWY), Leather, Power Seats, NAV, Sunroof, in Great shape, Auto Climate, Dual Climate, JBL sound, BT, AT, A/C, Tilt Steering wheel and much much more....
Lots of SEDANs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE
FROM! Please call and ask for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others
IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small
to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our
stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage
service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted
otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free
CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the
exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been
serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google
reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xM
jWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs
auto sales
scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j6
9i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-
8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian,
self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit
application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle
on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
speed sensitive volume control
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
CARGO NET STORAGE
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
440 WATTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
6000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
JBL PREMIUM BRAND
AIR CONDITIONING STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
105 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
141 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
199 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
138 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
147 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
4400 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
2009 Toyota Camry