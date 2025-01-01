$10,895+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry
LE*87486km*ONE OWNER*
2009 Toyota Camry
LE*87486km*ONE OWNER*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$10,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan? Look no further than this pristine 2009 Toyota Camry LE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This Camry has been meticulously maintained by its one previous owner and boasts a clean, classic silver exterior paired with a sleek black interior. With only 87,486km on the odometer, this Camry is ready to provide you with years of dependable driving pleasure. This car is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between.
The 2009 Toyota Camry LE is celebrated for its fuel efficiency, smooth automatic transmission, and spacious interior. You'll enjoy a comfortable ride whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Camry is known for its legendary reliability and ease of maintenance, making it a smart and sensible choice for any driver. This is a chance to own a vehicle that has proven its worth for many years.
Here are a few standout features:
- One Owner History: Take comfort in knowing this Camry has been cared for by a single owner, reflecting a history of diligent maintenance.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with this Camry's economical gasoline engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: Experience a comfortable ride for you and your passengers with plenty of legroom and headroom.
- Legendary Toyota Reliability: Drive with confidence knowing this Camry is built to last.
$10895 + HST & LIC. *CERTIFIED*
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-841-7058