Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan? Look no further than this pristine 2009 Toyota Camry LE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This Camry has been meticulously maintained by its <em>one</em> previous owner and boasts a clean, classic silver exterior paired with a sleek black interior. With only 87,486km on the odometer, this Camry is ready to provide you with years of dependable driving pleasure. This car is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between.</p><p>The 2009 Toyota Camry LE is celebrated for its fuel efficiency, smooth automatic transmission, and spacious interior. Youll enjoy a comfortable ride whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Camry is known for its legendary reliability and ease of maintenance, making it a smart and sensible choice for any driver. This is a chance to own a vehicle that has proven its worth for many years.</p><p>Here are a few standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>One Owner History:</strong> Take comfort in knowing this Camry has been cared for by a single owner, reflecting a history of diligent maintenance.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with this Camrys economical gasoline engine.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Experience a comfortable ride for you and your passengers with plenty of legroom and headroom.</li><li><strong>Legendary Toyota Reliability:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Camry is built to last.</li></ul><p>$10895 + HST & LIC. *CERTIFIED*</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2009 Toyota Camry

87,486 KM

Details Description Features

$10,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Camry

LE*87486km*ONE OWNER*

Watch This Vehicle
13168262

2009 Toyota Camry

LE*87486km*ONE OWNER*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1762885379833
  2. 1762885380290
  3. 1762885380716
  4. 1762885381138
  5. 1762885381574
  6. 1762885381987
  7. 1762885382400
  8. 1762885382854
  9. 1762885383259
  10. 1762885383687
  11. 1762885384077
  12. 1762885384568
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,486KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K29U298577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan? Look no further than this pristine 2009 Toyota Camry LE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This Camry has been meticulously maintained by its one previous owner and boasts a clean, classic silver exterior paired with a sleek black interior. With only 87,486km on the odometer, this Camry is ready to provide you with years of dependable driving pleasure. This car is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between.

The 2009 Toyota Camry LE is celebrated for its fuel efficiency, smooth automatic transmission, and spacious interior. You'll enjoy a comfortable ride whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Camry is known for its legendary reliability and ease of maintenance, making it a smart and sensible choice for any driver. This is a chance to own a vehicle that has proven its worth for many years.

Here are a few standout features:

  • One Owner History: Take comfort in knowing this Camry has been cared for by a single owner, reflecting a history of diligent maintenance.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with this Camry's economical gasoline engine.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: Experience a comfortable ride for you and your passengers with plenty of legroom and headroom.
  • Legendary Toyota Reliability: Drive with confidence knowing this Camry is built to last.

$10895 + HST & LIC. *CERTIFIED*

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2016 Nissan Murano SL*CLEAN CARFAX*CERTIFIED* for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Murano SL*CLEAN CARFAX*CERTIFIED* 178,180 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited*HYBRID*LOADED*CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited*HYBRID*LOADED*CLEAN CARFAX* 182,253 KM SOLD
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE*AWD*SUNROOF*ONE OWNER* for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE*AWD*SUNROOF*ONE OWNER* 55,391 KM SOLD

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2009 Toyota Camry