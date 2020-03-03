3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2
416-997-0824
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2009 Toyota Camry SE. Automatic 127000 Mils . Leather Seats Heated Seats Power Seats. Sunroof Alloy Wheels. Power Windows and Locks Key Less Entry AC . $3895 plus tax. Price is As Is Unfit . No Email Please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto....3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
We Have Add this Discloger by OMVIC Regulation. “ This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2