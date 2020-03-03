Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Camry SE/Leather /Sunroof/Alloy Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Camry SE/Leather /Sunroof/Alloy Wheels

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

  1. 1585674612
  2. 1585674624
  3. 1585674626
  4. 1585674610
  5. 1585674609
  6. 1585674610
  7. 1585674609
  8. 1585674614
  9. 1585674610
  10. 1585674631
  11. 1585674608
  12. 1585674607
  13. 1585674607
  14. 1585674607
  15. 1585674607
  16. 1585674633
Contact Seller

$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,000MI
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800759
  • VIN: 4T1BK46K69U587339
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2009 Toyota Camry SE. Automatic 127000 Mils . Leather Seats Heated Seats Power Seats. Sunroof Alloy Wheels. Power Windows and Locks Key Less Entry AC . $3895 plus tax. Price is As Is Unfit . No Email Please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto....3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2



We Have Add this Discloger by OMVIC Regulation. “ This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

2013 Kia Sorento 201...
 218,000 KM
$6,395 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 128,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry 20...
 282,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-997-XXXX

(click to show)

416-997-0824

Send A Message