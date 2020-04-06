3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2
416-997-0824
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
2009 Toyota Camry LE . Automatic 168000 Kilometres. No Accidents Clean Carfax. Power windows and locks key less entry AC . Clean Vehicle. $5499 plus tax and Licensing. Safety Certification included the Asking price. No Email Please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
