2009 Toyota Highlander

150,500 KM

$16,899

+ tax & licensing
$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2009 Toyota Highlander

2009 Toyota Highlander

2009 Toyota Highlander

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

150,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9431937
  • Stock #: P20001A
  • VIN: JTEES43AX92114306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2009 Toyota Highlander Sport! Leather / Heated Seats / Back Up Camera / 2 Sets Of Rims And Tires And More! Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

