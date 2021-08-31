Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Matrix

139,511 KM

Details Description

$10,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,799

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Matrix

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$10,799

+ taxes & licensing

139,511KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7782471
  • Stock #: E18543A
  • VIN: 2T1GE40E09C001283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # E18543A
  • Mileage 139,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. New Price! Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Sundance Metallic 2009 Toyota Matrix XRS FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2016 Nissan Pathfinder
 130,915 KM
$19,895 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge
 44,627 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord
 157,258 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory