2009 Toyota Matrix

$9,885 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 4 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9001423

9001423 Stock #: WP19607A

WP19607A VIN: 2T1KE40E49C008893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # WP19607A

Mileage 161,451 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.