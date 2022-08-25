Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

161,451 KM

Details Description Features

$9,885

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

161,451KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9001423
  • Stock #: WP19607A
  • VIN: 2T1KE40E49C008893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,451 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA MATRIX XR! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Odometer is 24,581 kilometers below market average! Black Sand Pearl 2009 Toyota Matrix XR FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

