2009 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
2009 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$11,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,962KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF31V99W019268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2042
- Mileage 184,962 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMs, 184K, 2.5L I4 179HP, CLEAN Carfax, AWD, AT, No rust, Limited edition, Fully loaded, Leather, AC, Traction control, Intermittent wipers, Push-button start, Power mirrors and steering and much much more .
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
3.08 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
Footwell lights
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
CARGO NET STORAGE
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
14.6 STEERING RATIO
6 WHEEL SPOKES
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
BODY-COLOR FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
HARD SHELL SPARE WHEEL COVER
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$11,550
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2009 Toyota RAV4