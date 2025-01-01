Menu
<p>New arrival, 1 owner trade from franchise dealer, accident free with good service history, well equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine and automatic transmission, 4WD, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels, backup camera, and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2009 Toyota RAV4

239,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota RAV4

Sport

12539326

2009 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
239,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BK32V49W003621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, 1 owner trade from franchise dealer, accident free with good service history, well equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine and automatic transmission, 4WD, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels, backup camera, and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-7878

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2009 Toyota RAV4