2009 Volkswagen Jetta
245,885KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10359426
- Stock #: U83205AB
- VIN: 3VWHL71K19M175870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
