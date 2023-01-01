2009 Volkswagen New Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

410197 VIN: 3VWSF21Y29M410197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red Leather

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire

