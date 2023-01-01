Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW31C19M507027, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Keyless Entry, Air Condition, Power Windows/Doors/Locks/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Green on Black Leather, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Radio/FM/AM, CD Player, Heated Seats, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2009 Volkswagen New Beetle

109,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWRW31C19M507027

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW31C19M507027, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Keyless Entry, Air Condition, Power Windows/Doors/Locks/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Green on Black Leather, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Radio/FM/AM, CD Player, Heated Seats, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

