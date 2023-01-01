$8,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle
LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|AUTOMATIC
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9611023
- Stock #: 508273
- VIN: 3VWRW21C79M508273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW21C79M508273, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Light Blue on Black Leather, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD/Cassette Player, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.