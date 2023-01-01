Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen New Beetle

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle

2009 Volkswagen New Beetle

LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen New Beetle

LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|AUTOMATIC

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1676155502
  2. 1676155504
  3. 1676155509
  4. 1676155516
  5. 1676155523
  6. 1676155530
  7. 1676155536
  8. 1676155541
  9. 1676155549
  10. 1676155557
  11. 1676155563
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611023
  • Stock #: 508273
  • VIN: 3VWRW21C79M508273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW21C79M508273, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Light Blue on Black Leather, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD/Cassette Player, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2015 Cadillac ATS CO...
 142,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover LR4 ...
 122,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper S|N...
 178,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory