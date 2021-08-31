Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

2009VW Rabbit

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

2009VW Rabbit

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

  1. 1631051244
  2. 1631051243
  3. 1631051243
  4. 1631051242
  5. 1631051243
  6. 1631051243
  7. 1631051244
  8. 1631051244
  9. 1631051283
  10. 1631051285
  11. 1631051285
  12. 1631051285
  13. 1631051285
  14. 1631051285
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7594576
  • VIN: WVWDA71K69W117955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit. Automatic. Power windows and locks key less Entry AC Allow Wheels. Clean Vehicle No Accidents Clean Carfax report. $3200 Plus tax and licensing. Price is AS IS Unfit . No Email please. Call :4169970824 . Zaki Auto ...3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

2009 Volkswagen Rabb...
 211,000 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla ...
 183,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue 20...
 190,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

Call Dealer

416-997-XXXX

(click to show)

416-997-0824

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory