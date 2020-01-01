Menu
2009 Volkswagen Routan

NAVIGATION|REARCAM|DUAL DVD|SUNROOF|LEATHER

2009 Volkswagen Routan

NAVIGATION|REARCAM|DUAL DVD|SUNROOF|LEATHER

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4504686
  • Stock #: 608029
  • VIN: 2V8HW54X99R608029
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2V8HW54X99R608029, HIGHLINE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL DVD, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 7-Passengers, Captain Chairs, Third Row Stow-N-Go, Alloy Wheels, Gold on Tan Leather, Dual Pwr. Sliding Doors, Sirius Satellite Radio, Premium Stereo, Roof Rack, Pwr./Heated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Tinted Widows, Rear Sunshade, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim., Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur: 09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat: 10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun: 11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

