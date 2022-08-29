Menu
2009 Volkswagen Routan

118,480 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2009 Volkswagen Routan

2009 Volkswagen Routan

Highline/7PASSENGER/LEATHER/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED/1OWN

2009 Volkswagen Routan

Highline/7PASSENGER/LEATHER/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED/1OWN

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,480KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9231712
  VIN: 2V8HW54X99R603297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,480 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER 7 PASSENGER AUTOMATIC LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS CD POWER ELECTRICAL SEATS AIR CONDITIONING TPMS TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE STABILITY CONTROL ALUMINUM WHEELS 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES CLIMATE CONTROL PRIVACY GLASS FRONT READING LAMPS AND MUCH MUCH MORE . YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof

