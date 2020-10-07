2009 Volvo V70

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Mirror Memory Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.