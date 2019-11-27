Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Acura TSX

HEATED SEATS/BACK-UP CAMERA/SUNROOF/BLUETOOTH!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura TSX

HEATED SEATS/BACK-UP CAMERA/SUNROOF/BLUETOOTH!

Location

Ideal Fine Cars

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3

855-322-5672

  1. 4384629
  2. 4384629
  3. 4384629
  4. 4384629
  5. 4384629
  6. 4384629
  7. 4384629
  8. 4384629
  9. 4384629
  10. 4384629
Contact Seller

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4384629
  • Stock #: 19-171/401
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR, BACK-UP CAMERA, XM RADIO, 6 IN DASH CD CHANGER, SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND MUCH MORE!



== About Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Family owned and operated

-> We have been serving Southern Ontario for over 18 years.

-> We want you to make an informed decision without worry.

-> We focus on providing absolute clarity.

-> We have built our reputation through...

-> Transparency, honesty, integrity and good customer service.

-> UCDA Member. OMVIC Registered.

-> Better Business Bureau A+ customer service record.




== Vehicle Condition & History ==

-> Our vehicles are hand selected.

-> We conduct a multi point inspection to ensure their condition.

-> We will provide you with a complete vehicle history report.

-> High-quality pictures are provided for all vehicles.

-> Check vehicle availability or get a vehicle history report by texting us.




== Certification and Drivability ==

-> This Vehicle has been fully inspected and is fully operational and fully drivable.

-> However, we must state that as per OMVIC regulations,

-> this vehicle is not drivable and not certified.

-> Certification is available for an additional charge of $699.




== Pricing ==

-> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

-> Our BEST price is given first, every time!

-> We want to give you a HAGGLE-FREE and HASSLE-FREE experience.

-> We will also give you the best price on your trade-in the first time.




== Benefits of choosing Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Financing: Easy, on-the-spot approvals. We'll have you approved at a low preferred rate.

-> Trade-Ins: We accept trade-ins!

-> Warranty: We will help you choose an extended warranty to keep your vehicle protected.

-> Shipping: From our home to yours, Canada-wide shipping offered on all vehicles.

-> Service: We have a state-of-the-art, in-house service department to serve you.





Text us at 647-696-7358 to set up a time to come in and see this vehicle!




See our website for more information about this vehicle:


http://www.idealfinecars.com/

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Fine Cars

2015 Audi Q7 S SLINE...
 89,000 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X6 M X6 M/B...
 26,000 KM
$84,888 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 94,000 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
Ideal Fine Cars

Ideal Fine Cars

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-322-XXXX

(click to show)

855-322-5672

Send A Message