2010 Aston Martin Vantage
Roadster
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$67,800
- Listing ID: 10057092
- Stock #: PC9322
- VIN: SCFEFBBC2AGD14284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Storm Black
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 30,330 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster | 4.7 V8 420HP | CONVERTIBLE | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | PUSH BUTTON START CRUISE CONTROL | F1 PADDLE SHIFT | CLEAN CARFAX
The Aston Martin Vantage is hand-built in England and is the most lean and agile car in the Aston lineup. The Vantage features a powerful 4.7L V8 that produces 420 Horsepower as well as big sound. Top up or top down, this Roadster looks as amazing as any Aston Martin does. Mated to a quick-shifting Paddle Shift transmission, this car is the definition of smooth. Buy with confidence as this vehicle has a clean CarFax and is in pristine condition!
With its Black Exterior finish, Elegant Black Leather Interior, and Aluminum finish Alloy Wheels, this car looks as pretty as any Aston Martin should. You'll enjoy the on-road guidance of the Navigation System to get you to your destination on time. Convenient features like Cruise Control, A/C, etc. are standard, of course.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
