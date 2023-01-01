Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Aston Martin Vantage

30,330 KM

Details Description Features

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2010 Aston Martin Vantage

2010 Aston Martin Vantage

Roadster

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Aston Martin Vantage

Roadster

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10057092
  2. 10057092
  3. 10057092
  4. 10057092
  5. 10057092
  6. 10057092
  7. 10057092
  8. 10057092
  9. 10057092
  10. 10057092
  11. 10057092
  12. 10057092
  13. 10057092
  14. 10057092
  15. 10057092
  16. 10057092
  17. 10057092
  18. 10057092
  19. 10057092
  20. 10057092
Contact Seller

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,330KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10057092
  • Stock #: PC9322
  • VIN: SCFEFBBC2AGD14284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Black
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9322
  • Mileage 30,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster | 4.7 V8 420HP | CONVERTIBLE | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | PUSH BUTTON START CRUISE CONTROL | F1 PADDLE SHIFT | CLEAN CARFAX







The Aston Martin Vantage is hand-built in England and is the most lean and agile car in the Aston lineup. The Vantage features a powerful 4.7L V8 that produces 420 Horsepower as well as big sound. Top up or top down, this Roadster looks as amazing as any Aston Martin does. Mated to a quick-shifting Paddle Shift transmission, this car is the definition of smooth. Buy with confidence as this vehicle has a clean CarFax and is in pristine condition!







With its Black Exterior finish, Elegant Black Leather Interior, and Aluminum finish Alloy Wheels, this car looks as pretty as any Aston Martin should. You'll enjoy the on-road guidance of the Navigation System to get you to your destination on time. Convenient features like Cruise Control, A/C, etc. are standard, of course.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Interior

Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Passenger Seat

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Convenience

External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

LEATHER
Panic Alarm
8
low oil pressure
low fuel level
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Spare tire size: temporary
Storage: door pockets
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Grille color: chrome
Spare wheel type: alloy
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Memorized settings: driver seat
Armrests: front center
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front headrests: 2
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Tire speed rating: Z
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Watts: 160
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 113,954 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW X4 M40i, PR...
 25,086 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Qu...
 163,549 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory