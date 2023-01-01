2010 Aston Martin Vantage

$67,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 3 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10057092

10057092 Stock #: PC9322

PC9322 VIN: SCFEFBBC2AGD14284

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Storm Black

Interior Colour Obsidian Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9322

Mileage 30,330 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Interior Power Door Locks Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Air filtration Passenger Seat Seating Upholstery: Leather Convenience External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features LEATHER Panic Alarm 8 low oil pressure low fuel level Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Lumbar Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer Parking sensors: rear Multi-function display Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Headlights: auto on/off Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Spare tire size: temporary Storage: door pockets Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Grille color: chrome Spare wheel type: alloy Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Limited slip differential: rear Memorized settings: driver seat Armrests: front center Front seat type: sport bucket Front headrests: 2 Rear suspension type: double wishbone Tire speed rating: Z Front wipers: variable intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 6 Vanity mirrors: dual Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 Watts: 160 Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Phone: pre-wired for phone Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

