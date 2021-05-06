2010 Audi Q5

$7,988 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 4 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7090069

7090069 Stock #: 16737A

16737A VIN: WA1LKCFP0AA036371

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour "

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16737A

Mileage 211,423 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Outside Temperature Display Additional Features Navigation average speed Instrument cluster elapsed time radio/telephone display active auto check system w/speed warning device average fuel mileage central locking control knob & buttons in centre console w/controls for climate control current fuel mileage digital speed display phone list vehicle diagnostics 3.2L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine|6-speed Tiptronic auto transmission|quattro permanent all-wheel drive system|Battery energy management system|Trailer hitch preparation|Five-link front suspension w/upper & lower control arms stabilizer bar & separate gas-charged coil springs/shock absorbers|Fully independent trapezoidal-link rear suspension w/stabilizer bar & separate gas-charged coil springs/shock absorbers|Front vented & rear solid disc brakes|Electromechanical parking b... sunshade & pinch protection|Front & rear bumpers painted in body colour|Automatic bi-xenon headlights|Pwr tailgate|High pressure heated retractable headlight washers|Front fog lights|Rain sensing speed sensitive wipers|Auto-blink turn signal indicator|... CD & radio functions.|SIRIUS satellite radio|Bluetooth phone prep|Antenna integrated into rear window|Rear centre armrest w/cupholders|60/40 split folding rear seats|Heated rear outboard seats|Storage nets on front seat backs|Front & rear carpet floor ... pictogram display for open door and deck lid|Electronic cruise control|Alarm system|3-zone automatic climate control|Electric rear window defogger w/automatic timed shut off|Burl walnut interior trim|Auto dimming interior mirror w/digital compass|Dual ... height adjustable upper mounts & belt force limiters|Three rear 3-point safety belts w/automatic pretensioning|ISOFIX & upper rear child safety seat anchors|LATCH System for outboard rear seating positions|Rear door child safety locks|Head restraints a...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.