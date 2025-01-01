Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUGVBFR5AA011490,  4.2L V8, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, SECOND SET OF 19in WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, POWER SUNROOF, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUN AUDIO, Parking Sensors, BLUETOOTH, Cruise Cntrl., AM/FM Stereo/AUX, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone Cntrls., In-dash 6 CD Changer, Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Driver Memory Seats, Auto-dimming Rear view Mirror, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2010 Audi S5

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Audi S5

V8|AWD|MANUAL|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN

Watch This Vehicle
12261241

2010 Audi S5

V8|AWD|MANUAL|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1741488287
  2. 1741488289
  3. 1741488291
  4. 1741488293
  5. 1741488295
  6. 1741488297
  7. 1741488299
  8. 1741488301
  9. 1741488303
  10. 1741488305
  11. 1741488307
  12. 1741488309
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUGVBFR5AA011490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 011490
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUGVBFR5AA011490,  4.2L V8, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, SECOND SET OF 19in WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, POWER SUNROOF, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUN AUDIO, Parking Sensors, BLUETOOTH, Cruise Cntrl., AM/FM Stereo/AUX, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone Cntrls., In-dash 6 CD Changer, Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Driver Memory Seats, Auto-dimming Rear view Mirror, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2009 Honda Element SC | ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Honda Element SC | ALLOYS 165,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X5 NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW X5 NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES 106,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Land Rover LR2 NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS 103,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2010 Audi S5