$13,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi S5
V8|AWD|MANUAL|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN
2010 Audi S5
V8|AWD|MANUAL|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 011490
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUGVBFR5AA011490, 4.2L V8, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, SECOND SET OF 19in WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, POWER SUNROOF, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUN AUDIO, Parking Sensors, BLUETOOTH, Cruise Cntrl., AM/FM Stereo/AUX, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone Cntrls., In-dash 6 CD Changer, Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Driver Memory Seats, Auto-dimming Rear view Mirror, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371