2010 Audi S6

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9709528

9709528 Stock #: PC9024

PC9024 VIN: WAUBNAFB3AN068318

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl Effect

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9024

Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Air filtration Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Front fog lights Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Tool Kit Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Axle Ratio: 3.80 Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Convenience tilt External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Additional Features Rear 3 Wood MP3 Playback LEATHER Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors DVD AUDIO Radio data system Braking Assist Video Monitor Location: Front Lumbar 12 integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Jack Vehicle immobilizer Parking sensors: rear range sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Subwoofer: 2 Dash trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Upholstery: premium leather Front suspension type: double ball joint Spare wheel type: alloy Door sill trim: aluminum Footwell lights Surround sound: 5.1 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Premium brand: Bose Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Side mirror adjustments: power folding Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Rear air conditioning: independently controlled Rear seat ski bag Spare tire size: full-size Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Digital Sound Processing Wheel spokes: 10 Total speakers: 11 Rear air conditioning zones: single Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Hard drive: 40GB Alternator: 190 amps Window trim: silver Interior accents: wood variable intermittent Watts: 255 Locking differential: front Power outlet(s): front and rear Window defogger: rear Mirror color: aluminum Front brake diameter: 15.2 Steering Ratio: 14.6 Video monitor size: 7 in. LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining rear folding maintenance due wiper activated power glass voice operated safety reverse self-leveling auto on cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated under seat rear center folding with storage and pass-thru GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.