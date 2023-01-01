$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi S6
5.2 Quattro, V10, 435HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, BOSE, LED
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9709528
- Stock #: PC9024
- VIN: WAUBNAFB3AN068318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 AUDI S6 QUATTRO | 5.2L FSI V10 | 435HP | AWD | AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | S SPORT SUSPENSION | GLASS SUNROOF | ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLIGHTS | LED RUNNING LIGHTS | DYNAMIC CORNERING LIGHTS | HEATED S SPORT SEATS | ELECTRONIC LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT | HEATED REAR SEATS | SILK NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | AUDI PARKING SYSTEM W/ REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH INTERFACE | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE | QUAD EXHAUST TAILPIPES | ALUMINUM OPTIC EXTERIOR TRIM
The 2010 Audi S6 is a high-performance sedan available in one loaded trim level. Standard equipment includes 19-inch S Design wheels, S Sport Suspension, Quattro AWD, a Glass Sunroof, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, LED Running Lights, Dynamic Cornering Lights, Front and Rear LED Fog Lights, Heated S Sport Seats with Memory function and Electric Lumbar Adjustment, Heated Rear Seats, Silk Nappa Leather Upholstery, Audi Parking System with Rearview Camera, Bluetooth Interface, BOSE Surround Sound System, Audi Music Interface, Audi MMI Navigation Plus and more.
Its powered by a beautiful 5.2-litre FSI V10 making 435 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque capable of launching you from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, this is power that takes engineering and the driving experience to an entirely new place. Of course, this powerplant is mated to the legendary Quattro AWD drivetrain for increased grip and reliability as well as a 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.
This S6 features an black exterior finish and a Black Silk Nappa leather interior. The S6 includes a number of distinguishing exterior features. Among them, the unique S design front bumper with LED daytime running lights, rear bumper with diffuser to complement the quad exhaust tailpipes, unique lower door blades and Aluminum Optic mirrors with integrated LED turn signals. Inside it features S6 Sport Seats, S6 Aluminum Door Sills, an S6 Sport Steering Wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Carbon Atlas interior trim throughout, a BOSE 5.1 Surround Sound System, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Bluetooth Connectivity and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
