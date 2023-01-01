Menu
2010 Audi S6

94,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2010 Audi S6

2010 Audi S6

5.2 Quattro, V10, 435HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, BOSE, LED

2010 Audi S6

5.2 Quattro, V10, 435HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, BOSE, LED

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9709528
  • Stock #: PC9024
  • VIN: WAUBNAFB3AN068318

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9024
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

2010 AUDI S6 QUATTRO | 5.2L FSI V10 | 435HP | AWD | AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | S SPORT SUSPENSION | GLASS SUNROOF | ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLIGHTS | LED RUNNING LIGHTS | DYNAMIC CORNERING LIGHTS | HEATED S SPORT SEATS | ELECTRONIC LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT | HEATED REAR SEATS | SILK NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | AUDI PARKING SYSTEM W/ REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH INTERFACE | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE | QUAD EXHAUST TAILPIPES | ALUMINUM OPTIC EXTERIOR TRIM







The 2010 Audi S6 is a high-performance sedan available in one loaded trim level. Standard equipment includes 19-inch S Design wheels, S Sport Suspension, Quattro AWD, a Glass Sunroof, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, LED Running Lights, Dynamic Cornering Lights, Front and Rear LED Fog Lights, Heated S Sport Seats with Memory function and Electric Lumbar Adjustment, Heated Rear Seats, Silk Nappa Leather Upholstery, Audi Parking System with Rearview Camera, Bluetooth Interface, BOSE Surround Sound System, Audi Music Interface, Audi MMI Navigation Plus and more.







Its powered by a beautiful 5.2-litre FSI V10 making 435 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque capable of launching you from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, this is power that takes engineering and the driving experience to an entirely new place. Of course, this powerplant is mated to the legendary Quattro AWD drivetrain for increased grip and reliability as well as a 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.







This S6 features an black exterior finish and a Black Silk Nappa leather interior. The S6 includes a number of distinguishing exterior features. Among them, the unique S design front bumper with LED daytime running lights, rear bumper with diffuser to complement the quad exhaust tailpipes, unique lower door blades and Aluminum Optic mirrors with integrated LED turn signals. Inside it features S6 Sport Seats, S6 Aluminum Door Sills, an S6 Sport Steering Wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Carbon Atlas interior trim throughout, a BOSE 5.1 Surround Sound System, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Bluetooth Connectivity and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle Ratio: 3.80

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

tilt
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Additional Features

Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
DVD AUDIO
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Video Monitor Location: Front
Lumbar
12
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Upholstery: premium leather
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Spare wheel type: alloy
Door sill trim: aluminum
Footwell lights
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Premium brand: Bose
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Rear seat ski bag
Spare tire size: full-size
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Total speakers: 11
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Hard drive: 40GB
Alternator: 190 amps
Window trim: silver
Interior accents: wood
variable intermittent
Watts: 255
Locking differential: front
Power outlet(s): front and rear
Window defogger: rear
Mirror color: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 15.2
Steering Ratio: 14.6
Video monitor size: 7 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
power glass
voice operated
safety reverse
self-leveling
auto on
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
under seat
rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

