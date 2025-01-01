2010 BMW 3 Series

$4,900+ tax & licensing
Location
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 BMW 328i xDRIVE - WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS
RUNS AND DRIVES - CLEAN TITLE - CLEAN CARFAX - 185,000KM - $4,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit not etested and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. This vehicle may not be fit for use as means of mechanical transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
