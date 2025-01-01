Menu
2010 BMW 328i xDRIVE - WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS

RUNS AND DRIVES - CLEAN TITLE - CLEAN CARFAX - 185,000KM - $4,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit not etested and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. This vehicle may not be fit for use as means of mechanical transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

2010 BMW 3 Series

185,000 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2010 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
VIN WBAPK7C53AA459296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BMW 328i xDRIVE - WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS

RUNS AND DRIVES - CLEAN TITLE - CLEAN CARFAX - 185,000KM - $4,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit not etested and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. This vehicle may not be fit for use as means of mechanical transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2010 BMW 3 Series