2010 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Exterior Roof Rails Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Privacy Glass Convenience Automatic Headlights Compact Spare Tire Halogen free-form fog lights Safety Front/rear crumple zones SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Front side-impact airbags Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system All-position 3-point safety belts Safety belt force limiters Trim Body-colour door handles Powertrain Electronically-controlled engine cooling Seating Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable) Power Options Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars Tilt/telescopic steering column Coded driveaway protection Interlocking door anchoring system 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Dual-resonance intake system Tool kit in luggage compartment Rear roof spoiler Adaptive brake lights Body-colour pwr heated blue-tinted mirrors Tailgate w/low-loading sill Tire pressure warning (TPW) Cruise control integrated in steering wheel Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function 4-channel FM diversity antenna system Dashboard centre storage compartment BMW ambiance lighting Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover Battery safety terminal (BST) Front/rear reading lights 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Rollover Sensor White turn signal indicator lenses Collapsible tube crash technology Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector Titanium light trim Front footwell lights 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts Front/rear centre armrests w/storage Cup holders integrated in front/rear armrests & front fascia Check control vehicle monitoring system 4-function on-board computer Service interval display w/km-to-service readout Front chrome grille w/titanium kidney bars Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system Pwr panorama sunroof Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers Black side window frame trim on lower portion Chrome plated door entry sills w/"BMW" 3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel Locking illuminated glovebox Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory, active headrests Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Double-pivot strut-type front suspension Integral 4-link rear suspension xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split Twin chrome exhaust tips 3.0L DOHC 24-valve 260-HP I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, (8) speakers w/(2) subwoofers,auxiliary audio input in armrest storage BMW assist w/Bluetooth wireless technology -inc: 1 year safety & security subscription, auto collision notification, customer relations function, emergency request, roadside assistance, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), trailer stability control, dynamic traction control (DTC)

