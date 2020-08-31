Menu
2010 BMW X3

95,624 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selected Fine Cars

416-698-0162

2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

30i

2010 BMW X3

30i

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,624KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5763315
  Stock #: 10224
  VIN: WBXPC9C42AWJ39508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Black (KCSW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 10224
  • Mileage 95,624 KM

Vehicle Description

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***

Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE AQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Roof Rails
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen free-form fog lights
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Front side-impact airbags
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
All-position 3-point safety belts
Safety belt force limiters
Body-colour door handles
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable)
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Coded driveaway protection
Interlocking door anchoring system
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Dual-resonance intake system
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
Body-colour pwr heated blue-tinted mirrors
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Dashboard centre storage compartment
BMW ambiance lighting
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Front/rear reading lights
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Rollover Sensor
White turn signal indicator lenses
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Titanium light trim
Front footwell lights
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Cup holders integrated in front/rear armrests & front fascia
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Front chrome grille w/titanium kidney bars
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
Pwr panorama sunroof
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Black side window frame trim on lower portion
Chrome plated door entry sills w/"BMW"
3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel
Locking illuminated glovebox
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory, active headrests
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Twin chrome exhaust tips
3.0L DOHC 24-valve 260-HP I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, (8) speakers w/(2) subwoofers,auxiliary audio input in armrest storage
BMW assist w/Bluetooth wireless technology -inc: 1 year safety & security subscription, auto collision notification, customer relations function, emergency request, roadside assistance, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), trailer stability control, dynamic traction control (DTC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

